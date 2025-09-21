This Cadillac Was One Of The Last Cars With A Factory-Installed Landau Roof

Sometimes simply called vinyl roofs, the Landau roof gets its formal name from the city in Germany whose coachbuilders made this roof treatment popular. To be clear, the Landau roof actually predates the automobile itself, first appearing on horse-drawn carriages. On those carriages, the Landau roof was actually functional; keeping driver and passengers dry when it happened to rain, but retractable to take in a sundiet on nice days. It was akin to a modern convertible top, if you will.

The Landau top may have grown obsolete with the rise of the automobile during the first half of the 20th century, but just like certain fashion trends rise back from the dead, so too did this old-timey roof covering. Credit none other than Cadillac and its 1956 Eldorado coupe with the resurgence of the Landau as a non-functional, but similar appearing alternative to the more expensive Eldorado Biarritz, which was an actual convertible.

Unlike the Landau tops of old, these modern, purely decorative versions were made of vinyl, a miracle alternative to leather than was increasingly implemented post-World War II. After enjoying a multi-decade-long resurgence, the demand for Landau tops started to wane again during the 1990s. Since Cadillac arguably sparked the Landau revival to begin with, it's only fitting that the brand's 1996 Fleetwood was one of the last two factory-produced vehicles available with a Landau top. The other was the 1996 Buick Roadmaster which shares a similar platform with the big Caddy, though not the wagon version of the Roadmaster.