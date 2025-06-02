This Is The Highest-HP Engine Ever Put In A Pontiac Grand Prix From The Factory

An iconic name from GM's former Excitement Division, the Pontiac Grand Prix had a 46-year production run that only ended when the brand itself finally ran out of gas during the financial crisis that began in 2008. Now, the Grand Prix went through its share of changes over time, starting life as a premium coupe to rival the Ford Thunderbird and ending as a family-focused sedan, and making some interesting stops along the way. But one thing that remained constant was the Grand Prix's ability to offer some of GM's strongest engines.

Of course, none was rated as strong as the 421-cubic-inch V8 that featured dual four-barrel carburetors and was available as an option in the 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix. That mighty motor cranked out some 405 horses, and with 425 pound-feet of torque on hand, it provided the powerful Pontiac with serious motivation.

That's the usual story, anyway. In reality, we have to give the 1962 Grand Prix's horsepower record a bit of an asterisk — which I'll resolve further on down.