Why Almost All Chrysler Turbine Cars Were Destroyed, And Where The Rest Are Today

The Chrysler Corporation began work on a turbine in 1945 as part of a contract for the U.S. Navy, though it didn't start automotive development until 1949. In fall of 1953, employees got to see and hear the gas turbine-powered car on the move for the first time at the company's Highland Park complex in Michigan, but it wasn't a Chrysler, as the turbine was installed in a two-door Plymouth Belvedere.

This was demonstrated to the public in 1954, tested on the road -– in another Plymouth body -– the year after, and finally sent on a 3,020-mile cross-country endurance test in 1956 to prove its worth. The first generation of the gas turbine produced 100 horsepower and managed only 13 miles per gallon.

Significant improvements were made for the second generation, making 200 hp as fitted to the 1959 Plymouth Turbine Special. Then Chrysler's marketing department went into overdrive, resulting in the glorious Chrysler Turboflite concept car with its massive rear wing and canopied roof. This was never actually fitted with an engine of any kind, but it certainly drew public attention with its futuristic design.

The turbine did make its way into several Dodge experimental trucks, while in 1962, the Plymouth Turbo Fury and Dodge Turbo Dart sedans went on a 90-city tour of the United States powered by the latest development of the gas turbine. It met with considerable approval, convincing the powers that be to take the project further. The Chrysler Turbine Car that we know and love was next.