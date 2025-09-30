5 Old Pickup Trucks That Are Worth Serious Money Now

Everybody wants a cheap pickup truck, but here's the thing, they're extremely hard to find — even the cheapest pickup trucks on sale today all cost north of $30,000. The problem is that we as consumers demand too much from trucks today. Everything has to offer two rows of comfortable seating, the latest in technological wizardry, and it has to handle as well as the sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs it's ultimately replacing. Wind the clock back a few decades and, as long as it had a practical bed and perhaps an AM radio, you were good to go.

While you might think that buying an old and simple truck would be heaps cheaper, as it turns out, some of those old-time favorites are now worth pretty much the same as brand-new models, if not more. That's because collectors now scramble to find rare examples that have escaped the trappings of hard work. This article explores five such models. We sourced the prices from a variety of reputable third-party resources, and we arranged the trucks from oldest to newest.

Some of these trucks are worth serious money, due to their obscurity and exclusivity, while others are poster models with loads of performance goodies from days gone by. Either way, all are probably more expensive than you may expect, and several command sums north of what you'd pay for a new '25 base model Maverick with 0 miles on the odometer.