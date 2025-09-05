This Clean Li'l Red Express Deserves To Get A Li'l Mud On Its Tires

Like all other Li'l Red Express trucks, this one started life as a D150 Adventurer truck, a half-ton, 2WD, stepside. Every one of them was painted red with oak wood accents and gold stripes with lettering on the doors. To make more power on a budget, the Dodge engineers raided the V8 parts bin. They started with a police-package high-compression 360ci engine as the base, added the camshaft and valve springs from a late 1960s Charger, a thermo-quad four-barrel carburetor, a dual-snorkel air cleaner, and the aforementioned exhaust stacks. All of that fed through a milquetoast, though mildly modified, Torqueflite 727 automatic transmission.

This particular truck is presented as basically brand new, with just 49,098 miles on the odometer. Sonny Schwartz purchased the truck for his famed "Suzy Q" collection in 2014 and it has driven just seven miles in the last 11 years. That's a crying shame, and they should be admonished for the disgusting treatment of this fine automobile. Now it's coming up for auction at the RM Sotheby's Hershey, Pennsylvania sale, and I implore you, oh fair Li'l Red Express buyer, take it from the grip of the unworthy and go forth to rack up miles on this erstwhile muscle machine.

Just imagine, this truck being out and about on the road, even for weekend trips or something, could have brightened the day of some young child, momentarily tearing their attention away from the pocket-sized and portable idiot box's bright colors and algorithmically addictive legal gambling shoved into their faces from sun up to sun down. This truck could have created a new car enthusiast simply by driving past and being cool. Do it, and not just for the 'Gram.