The Best-Looking Pickup Trucks Ever Sold, According To Our Readers
Once you're no longer in high school and have actually driven more than one or two cars, it gets much harder to answer questions like, "What's the best truck?" Not everyone values factors such as fuel economy, reliability, durability, repairability, off-road capability, bed size or even styling exactly the same way you do. That doesn't mean people don't have plenty of opinions about all of those things, though. They definitely do.
To keep things focused, on Tuesday we asked you what you thought was the best-looking truck ever sold. Somehow, the Tesla Cybertruck wasn't the top answer, but maybe your eyes just aren't yet prepared to fully appreciate the beauty of the incEl Camino. Still, we got far more answers than we could ever include in this roundup, but let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.
1992 Toyota 4x4
Completely personal preference because it was the second truck I ever owned: 1992 Toyota 4x4 xtra cab. Probably good it wasn't a few years earlier, because I might've spent a bunch trying to make it look like Marty's SR5 in Back to the Future.
Suggested by: Barret LeBlanc
OBS Ford F-Series
I'm biased, I'll admit. But the OBS Ford was up there for how a truck should look. I specifically had a soft spot for the Lightning version of it. Regular cab, 6' bed, 2WD. It's a great look.
I Also loved the early-90s 454SS from Chevy. They were wicked as well.
Suggested by: potbellyjoe
1972 Chevrolet Cheyenne
My grandfather's 1972 Chevrolet Cheyenne. Single cab, rear wheel drive, It was blue, had a metal dashboard, and frequently had a camper rig over the cab and bed for trips down to the Ozarks.
Suggested by: Papa Chris
Dodge Dakota R/T
The 1998-2004 Dakota 5.9 R/T, specifically in a single cab. Every proportion of the truck is just "right". It also manages to have some pretty sculpted lines (The front fenders, the way the bed flares out for the wheel arches) without being overstated or "LOOK AT THESE MACHO HARD TRUCK LINES, 'MERICA!". The R/T Specific wheels and all trim being in body-color sets it off.
Suggested by: Samuel Dougherty
Chevrolet Apache
Late 1950's Chevrolet Apache. It had unique styling, a strong drivetrain, heat and a radio. That's all I need in a pickup.
Suggested by: TMc993
2005 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner
Not a truck guy but a Tacoma X-Runner always makes me do a double take. Also, the one truck I have owned was a 1988 Bronco which I thought looked pretty cool for a truck.
Suggested by: RC350F
Chevrolet C10
Second Gen C10. Simple, clean looks great with both the long and short box, lowered, lifted or stock.
Suggested by: JaredOfLondon
Dodge Power Wagon
1940s powerwagons, no contest. I'm far from a Dodge guy, and this is still my dream truck.
Suggested by: Consider
Holden Maloo
What could have been if GM didn't pull the plug on Pontiac. But instead, we must admire them from afar.
Suggested by: disadvantage
1962 Ford F100 Unibody
I always thought my 62 Ford F100 Unibody shop truck was a good looking pickup. Put nearly 500k miles on it during the time I had my custom furniture business, back in the 90's and early 2000's. I've noticed over the last few years that they are showing up highly customized at the Grand National Roadster Show, so it appears others feel the same. I personally prefer the proportions of the long bed, but the short bed looks good as well. I had never known this model existed until buying this one. Only made from 61-63.
Suggested by: Dan60
1939 International Harvester
A little biased here, but I remember an old family photo of my grandfather and my then 4-year old mother posing next to the 1939 International Harvester pick-up my grandfather purchased in 1945 after WWII gasoline rationing ended.
i always loved the lines of that truck. Too bad it didn't survive long enough for me to see it in the metal.
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
1946 Studebaker
1946 Studebaker. No question. That's the truck dodge mimicked when they flared headlights, and nothing comes close to the sloped windshield. Gorgeous piece of metal, that thing!
Suggested by: KingKellen
Honda El Camino
I don't know why, but El Caminos and El Rancheros do it for me.
I mean, it's like someone at Honda saw one and said "I think we can make that a little weirder" and BOOM! we got a Ridgeline
Suggested by: Omer Carrothers