What Do You Think Your Last Gas-Powered Car Will Be?

This is a tough one for me because, theoretically, the last gas-powered car I own might end up being something I don't currently have. I sold my trusty 2006 Ford Explorer a few months back, and I'm in the midst of putting my 2007 BMW Z4 up for auction on Cars and Bids as we speak, so I suppose there's a chance that Z4 ends up being my last gas-powered car, but I sort of doubt it.

I mean, I'm not immediately in the market for anything. Living in Manhattan and having access to press vehicles makes having a personal car a bit of a silly and needless expense, but I'm a silly guy, so who knows. If I had to look into the future, my last gas-powered car probably would need to have a V8. I've never owned a V8, which is shocking based on the everything about me. If I'm being real, it needs to be a Dodge Challenger. Maybe someday down the road. I don't know. On the bright side, it seems like the Trump Administration and the Big Three automakers seem keen on keeping gas around as long as possible (despite what it's doing to the world).

Anyway, that's enough from me. How about you head on down below and let everyone know what you think your last gas-powered car will be.