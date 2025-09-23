What Makes Older V8s Sound Better Than Modern V8s?

If you believe that older V8s sound better than modern versions, it could be due to a few legitimate reasons. That said, enthusiasts can also have dramatically different tastes, and what sounds "better" to one could be vomit-inducing to another.

Claiming old V8s sound better than modern V8s is largely a generalization. There are outliers, and contemporary manufacturers certainly work on tuning the sound of performance-oriented V8s to be as exciting as possible. However, as engine technology evolved over the last 50 years, so did exhaust notes. We're going to largely ignore flat-plane crank V8s, as exciting as Ferrari 458s, C8 Corvette Z06s, and Shelby GT350s sound. The goal here is an apples-to-apples comparison, and flat-plane crank V8s are relatively uncommon.

First, let's define old and modern V8s and outline what impacts their sound the most. For this discussion, we'll say our old V8 uses carburetors, solid lifters, zero smog equipment, an H-pipe dual exhaust, a single-profile lumpy camshaft, no forced induction (turbocharging or supercharging), and sits in a car with little insulation. As for our "modern" V8, we'll give it electronic fuel injection, hydraulic lifters, an emission control system, X-pipe exhaust (or even active exhaust), variable valve timing, and forced induction, and we'll install it in a car with sound-dampening insulation.