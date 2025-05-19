These Are The Jalopnik Audience's Daily Drivers

Last week we asked the Jalopnik audience to share their daily drivers with the class, and the results were pleasantly impressive. Daily drivers are often seen as boring, mundane cars that simply shuttle you to-and-from the office, the grocery store, or to your parents' house, but it seems like our audience is allergic to boring cars. Your answers were widely varied, but I'm happy to see that the majority of answers were not mundane sedans. In fact, the most commonly mentioned sedan turned out to be the Subaru WRX. That seems to be one of, if not the most common vehicles that the Jalopnik audience uses as their daily driver. Other trends came in the form of many Miatas, surprisingly a couple Chevrolet Volts, Honda Civics, and Ford Mavericks.

I wholeheartedly recommend that you revisit the question from last week as the vast array of submissions is so thoroughly diverse and filled with many surprising choices. I was sad that I didn't notice any other Mini drivers, but I understand why Minis aren't necessarily the most popular daily driver. Anyway, read on to see some of the highlights of the Jalopnik audience's daily drivers.