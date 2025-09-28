The Forgotten Story Of Subaru's Flat-12 Formula 1 Engine

A boxer engine's flattened profile lowers the center of gravity, and its crank design minimizes a four-cylinder's inherent vibrations. Yes, there's a fundamental difference between engines that are simply "flat" and true "boxers." In flat engines, directly opposing pistons move on a single crankpin, which means that while one piston is at top dead center, the piston sharing its crankpin is at bottom dead center. In a boxer engine, all pistons get their own crankpin, and opposing pistons will both be at top dead center or bottom dead center at the same time.

It seems logical that Subaru would retain the same formula in its Formula 1 12-cylinder. However, Subaru didn't build that engine. The 1235 12-cylinder was designed and built by Motori Moderni, which was founded by ex-Ferrari and Alfa Romeo engine designer Carlo Chiti. In one version of the story, Chiti and Motori Moderni had developed a 3.5-liter V12 to comply with the new 1989 FIA engine rules, and were hoping it would get picked up by an F1 team. When Subaru came knocking, Motori Moderni was happy to flatten the engine design.

Another version of the story says that Chiti had already designed a flat-12 in 1988, and Minardi was testing it. Minardi passed on the engine, but Subaru was happy to purchase it since the engine already aligned with Subaru's affinity for the boxer engine design.