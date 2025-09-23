Every Harley-Davidson Model From The AMF Years

Harley-Davidson nearly disappeared in the late 1960s. Sales were slipping, Japanese imports were flooding the market, and without a buyer the company was at risk of folding. American Machine and Foundry, then better known then for making bowling equipment and scuba gear, stepped in with cash and production capacity. By the mid-1970s, Harley was cranking out more than 70,000 motorcycles annually.

That sudden growth explains a lot about the AMF lineup. With pressure to fill showrooms, Harley tried just about everything. Italian-built two-strokes pitched as the best Harley-Davidson motorcycle for new riders, fiberglass styling experiments for cruisers, dirt bikes for the off-road boom, and even Bicentennial editions that leaned hard into 1970s Americana. The scale was new, the risks were big, and the results ranged from short-lived curiosities to outright legends like the XR 750.

However, the AMF years weren't just a survival story, they were the reason Harley had the reach and visibility to mount its comeback in the 1980s. The bikes built during this period tell that story, and together they form one of the most unpredictable lineups in Harley-Davidson's history.