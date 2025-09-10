Harley Davidson Street Glide Vs. Road Glide: What's The Difference?

Talk about modern Harley-Davidsons and chances are your mind wanders to either the Street Glide or Road Glide. These two motoring behemoths are quite similar, that is, if you discount their front ends. Both the Street Glide and Road Glide share the same Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine with identical states of tune. Their frames and wheelbase are identical. Heck, even the price difference between the two is a mere $150. They even handled well, unlike this Harley-Davidson, which is the most difficult to handle. The primary difference between the two, as you can see, is their fairing structures.

The Street Glide has a batwing fairing, while the larger Road Glide features what's called a sharknose fairing, thanks to the way it looks. While these are visual differentiators, the differences between the two go deeper than that. From their intent and focus, to the way the fairing is mounted, to the way they ride.

In Harley speak, the Glide stands for the motorcycle's focus on offering a smooth and comfortable ride, as in to glide on the road, or be a comfortable tourer. The Glide name was first coined for the Harley-Davidson Hydra Glide, which was introduced in 1949. The Hydra Glide debuted a new hydraulic front fork that offered better comfort than the previous springer front suspension on Harley-Davidson motorcycles of that era. Today, you have the Street Glide and Road Glide that take Harley-Davidson's touring mantle forward.