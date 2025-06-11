Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Are Best For New Riders?

Whatever you do, don't immediately go buy a 900-pound full-dress bagger bike as your first foray into two wheeled riding. You need to develop your skills on something a little smaller before you go manhandling the biggest bikes around at highway speeds. Trust me on this.

Harley recently dropped the price of its entry-level Nightster model to just below the ten grand mark in an effort to court younger riders and beginners. If you crave the image, camaraderie, customizability, and dealer network support that comes with riding a Harley-Davidson product, but you don't have a lot of dough to throw at it, this is probably your best bet without resorting to a dodgy custom Sportster on the used market. When I tested the Nightster on debut back in 2022, I kind of loved hustling it around some gorgeous Southern California canyon roads, and it didn't fall on its face the way an older Harley would. It isn't too heavy, and it's quick enough without feeling too fast for a newbie rider.

Compared to the quintessential SV650 beginner bike, the Nightster is a couple grand more expensive but you're paying for a big burly American image if you care about that sort of thing. The bike is also physically larger, heavier, and more powerful at 481 pounds ready to ride with a 91-horsepower 975cc V-twin. That weight would normally be a huge penalty for beginners, but Harley put a lot of effort into keeping the weight low down for stability, and the bike's seat height is also much lower at a mere 27.1 inches off the pavement. If you have a particularly short inseam, the change will be a welcome one.

When it comes to new riders, I'm not sure I'd recommend rushing out to the Harley dealer and picking up a brandy-new Nightster, but if your heart is dead set on the bar and shield brand, this is your best bet.