Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Are Best For New Riders?
Harley-Davidson is far and away America's biggest motorcycle manufacturer, and in spite of recent sales dips still owns the cruiser and bagger markets. The Milwaukee-based Motor Company has a seat for just about every butt that wants to be on two wheels, but which one is best for a beginner just getting into riding? There are a lot of things to consider when you're brand new to riding, most importantly the weight and power output of your prospective bike, and you'll definitely care about how well you fit on the bike, so things like control layouts and seat heights are equally important. Not everyone feels the same level of comfort on the same motorcycle, so you definitely need to try something out before you buy it. Also, chances are high that you're going to drop your bike and damage it, so maybe don't rush out and spend 30 large on something decked out in bells and whistles.
There isn't a hard and fast rule that dictates which bikes are perfect for beginners, but as a general rule of thumb, you want to try for something relatively lightweight and without a ton of power until you really get the hang of riding on the regular. For decades the quintessential beginner bike recommendation from two-wheeled afficionados has been the Suzuki SV650. The Japanese "standard" has been around since 1999 making between 60 and 70 horsepower in a 370-pound package with a 31-inch seat height, and you can get one all day for a little over 8 grand. Is there anything from the Harley lineup that knocks on those doors? Let's check it out.
Is a Nightster for you?
Whatever you do, don't immediately go buy a 900-pound full-dress bagger bike as your first foray into two wheeled riding. You need to develop your skills on something a little smaller before you go manhandling the biggest bikes around at highway speeds. Trust me on this.
Harley recently dropped the price of its entry-level Nightster model to just below the ten grand mark in an effort to court younger riders and beginners. If you crave the image, camaraderie, customizability, and dealer network support that comes with riding a Harley-Davidson product, but you don't have a lot of dough to throw at it, this is probably your best bet without resorting to a dodgy custom Sportster on the used market. When I tested the Nightster on debut back in 2022, I kind of loved hustling it around some gorgeous Southern California canyon roads, and it didn't fall on its face the way an older Harley would. It isn't too heavy, and it's quick enough without feeling too fast for a newbie rider.
Compared to the quintessential SV650 beginner bike, the Nightster is a couple grand more expensive but you're paying for a big burly American image if you care about that sort of thing. The bike is also physically larger, heavier, and more powerful at 481 pounds ready to ride with a 91-horsepower 975cc V-twin. That weight would normally be a huge penalty for beginners, but Harley put a lot of effort into keeping the weight low down for stability, and the bike's seat height is also much lower at a mere 27.1 inches off the pavement. If you have a particularly short inseam, the change will be a welcome one.
When it comes to new riders, I'm not sure I'd recommend rushing out to the Harley dealer and picking up a brandy-new Nightster, but if your heart is dead set on the bar and shield brand, this is your best bet.