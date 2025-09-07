Every Motorcycle Brand Owned By Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson is arguably the most iconic name in motorcycles, at least in the United States. But the company has owned multiple other motorcycle brands, and each of them has contributed in some way to the company's growth. Most are no longer owned by Harley-Davidson — LiveWire is the only one still under its umbrella — but they all left their mark.

In 1960, Harley-Davidson bought a 50% stake in Aermacchi's motorcycle division, hoping this would help it compete in the small-displacement market. The brand owned 100% of Aermacchi by the mid-1970s, and the team-up resulted in four Grand Prix titles. In 1993, Harley-Davidson wanted to branch out into sport bikes, something customers didn't really associate with the name. So it bought a minority stake in Buell and gradually bought more and more shares until it owned the motorcycle company outright in 2003.

In an effort to expand into the European market, Harley-Davidson acquired the MV Agusta Group, which was based in Italy, in 2008. This gave the company control of two brands: MV Agusta and Cagiva. This partnership wouldn't last long, however, as Harley-Davidson made a core shift a couple of years later. Then, in 2019, Harley-Davidson expanded into the EV motorcycle market by creating the LiveWire model. LiveWire was eventually spun out into its own company in 2021, but Harley-Davidson still owns a majority stake.

Harley-Davidson itself was owned by another company, AMF, from 1969 to 1981. This era was not the proudest time in Harley-Davidson's history. Notably, AMF slashed production costs, which resulted in a reduction in quality at a time when Japanese companies, like Honda, were providing stiff competition with high-performance products. It almost crippled Harley's future. During this era, the brand picked up nicknames like "Hardly-Ableson" and "Hardly-Ridable" due to customers' low opinion of its bikes at the time.