Your Car's Cabin Is A Hotspot For Microplastics

One of the biggest complaints reviewers have with car interiors is the overuse of hard, ugly plastic. The 2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 are pretty, and pretty good, our Andy Kalmowitz wrote, but Piano Black plastic is "all over the center console, screen bezels, and even a smattering of control switches on the driver's door." He added that the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer SS is a normal family crossover with supercar speed that has "far too much hard plastic in common touchpoints." If you look carefully, you can even find plastic inside the 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

But it turns out comfort and aesthetics aren't the only issues: All that plastic sheds tiny, tiny particles — microplastics — and they remain trapped in the cabin with you and your passengers on every drive. The problem, of course, is that breathing in those microplastics can be exceedingly dangerous to human health. The Center for International Environmental Law points to a long list of problems associated with microplastics, including lung inflammation, chronic bronchitis, chronic pneumonia, pulmonary emphysema, and more.

Scientists began studying how microplastics affect humans relatively recently, so there's still a lot to learn about their ultimate effects. Yet now there's some clear proof regarding just how high your risk of exposure is when you're stuck in the enclosed confines of a car's cockpit.