Your Car's Engine Bay Is A Plastic Mess And Here's Why

Safety, performance, aesthetics, noise, comfort, reliability, and durability are the goals that keep automotive engineers up at night, and the miracle solution has, so far, been "more plastic." Manufacturers constantly feel pressure to reduce weight and cost for a variety of regulatory and consumer preference reasons, and plastic is lighter and cheaper than metal. So in it goes! Never mind that plastic refuses to break down in the environment, leaving us with microplastics in our bodies, or that plastic engine parts will be nearly impossible to repair in the future, meaning some awesome current cars could be unpreservable. Keep shoveling plastic in there.

Take plastic engine covers (please!). Automakers love these things. Complex electronics thousands of times more powerful than what we used to go to the moon must be shielded from moisture, and plastic is impermeable. Engines are noisy, and your average Joe doesn't want to hear a Kia inline-4 whine up to 60 mph, so a plastic cover helps reduce the thrum. Sure, engine covers are getting so large that once you close the hood, it's like putting a hat on a hat, but how many people want to gawk at a Mazda CX-90's powertrain anyway? Well, Mazda, if you made the engine as pretty as the Miata's, maybe people would.

The ugly truth is, plastic solves a lot of automotive problems, at least in the eyes of automakers. Even air intakes seem to benefit from being plastic thanks to their smooth interiors, which reduce drag on incoming air compared to aluminum intakes. Heck, oil pans are often made from composites now, and they're way lighter than metal ones. So, thanks to plastic, we can actually have better-performing, more reliable, quieter cars? Perfect! As long as we ignore the future, this is great news!