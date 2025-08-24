Why Did Car Manufacturers Switch To Plastic Oil Pans?

Have you noticed that a growing number of modern car parts are made up of plastic? Your grandpa is not lying when he says that they don't make 'em like they used to. The plastic content in cars increased by 16% from 2012 to 2021, according to a 2023 report by the American Chemistry Council. That means that almost 411 pounds of a modern vehicle's weight is plastic. While this makes up roughly 10% of the total weight of a car on average, this also accounts for almost 50% of the total volume of the vehicle. So, the term "plastic fantastic" makes sense when describing a contemporary car.

Still, car manufacturers didn't just switch to plastic parts for fun, and the type of this material used in cars is not the same as the one utilized for water bottles. Instead, these pans are often made up of a fiber-reinforced polyamide resin that weighs much less than the usual choice of die-cast aluminum.