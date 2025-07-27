Are Ram's Plastic Control Arms Really As Bad As Social Media Says?

Considering that its parent company Stellantis has spent 2025 bleeding cash, the Ram brand probably isn't looking for more bad news this summer. That's why it must be so frustrating that a rumor has once again popped up about its pickups using plastic upper control arms.

Even though some plastic is twice as strong as steel, it just doesn't sound very tough to say a key piece of your truck's suspension is plastic. And in fact, the ones used in the Ram 1500 aren't made of that material. At least not completely. As confirmed to The Drive by a Ram representative, the control arms in question are "a composite that is integrated with a steel structure" and have an additional coating to help prevent corrosion. The result just happens to have the same appearance as the stuff used to make milk crates.

Now, if you go back to the press materials for the current-generation Ram 1500, you'll see that the truck's then-new front suspension featured "lightweight composite upper control arms." And the Ram team confirmed to The Drive that this is "the same part from the launch of the 2019 Ram 1500 and has been in reliable service for seven years." Nor has it been subject to a recall. There's simply no hard proof — at least, not yet — that Ram's plastic control arms are as bad as those internet stories make them seem.