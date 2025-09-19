Second-Gen Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Is A Renault-Based EV That Actually Looks... Really Good?
Despite disgraced former CEO Carlos Ghosn thinking the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is dead, that fraught partnership is producing some actually enticing new fruit. Enter the second-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a totally new electric crossover with Renault underpinnings that shares nothing with its controversially named predecessor. The old Eclipse Cross isn't exactly a high bar to go up against, but this new Eclipse Cross EV looks genuinely pretty great.
The new Eclipse Cross was designed for Europe, and it will be built at the same factory in Douai, France, that currently produces the Renault 5, Megane E-Tech, and Scenic E-Tech, and the new Nissan Micra that also ride on the AmpR platform (which Mitsubishi calls the CMF platform). It's Mitsubishi's first fully electric car since the i-MiEV, and while it's very unlikely to reach Mitsubishi dealers in the U.S., we can at least look to its design for clues of what future models could look like. Mitsubishi says the new Eclipse Cross is "a turning point for the brand as it embraces complete electrification," adding that it's a "significant juncture" for a European-market expansion — Mitsubishi is entering Belgium, for instance.
It's a twin of the Renault Scenic E-Tech
Really, I think the electric Eclipse Cross looks great — we partially have Renault to thank for that, as the Eclipse Cross is a heavy makeover of the well-reviewed Scenic E-Tech, but all the new Mitsubishi bits are cool. Major components like the doors, side windows, rear fenders and roof are shared with the Renault, and its more normal crossover profile is much better than the old model's strange triangular, tiered rear end. At 175.9 inches long and 61.8 inches tall, the new Eclipse Cross is a couple inches shorter in length and almost five inches shorter in height than the outgoing gas-powered Eclipse Cross.
Mitsubishi's Dynamic Shield face translates well to an EV, with blocked-off panels that have a three-dimensional honeycomb surface. Mitsubishi is developing a pretty cool running light signature, and the Eclipse Cross' setup is like what we've seen on the upcoming Montero. Though cliché at this point, the way the taillights are connected by a black bar is nice, and I think the Eclipse's C-pillar treatment is more interesting than the Renault's. The tri-spoke wheels are sick, too. Mitsubishi says that depending on trim there can be gloss black, satin chrome or steel grey exterior accents on parts like the grille and side skirt trim.
A pretty nice interior
Aside from the badge on the steering wheel and the stitching pattern on the seats, the Eclipse Cross' interior is exactly the same as the Scenic's. That's not really a bad thing as it's a nicer interior than any other Mitsubishi, save for maybe the highest trims of the Outlander. It has a vertically oriented 12.3-inch touchscreen with a row of hard buttons below it, housed in the same angular trim piece as a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The system has Google built-in, including Maps and the Google Assistant, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can get a wireless charging pad, a Harmon & Kardon sound system, 48-color ambient lighting, and an electrochromic panoramic sunroof. Up to 20 advanced driver-assist systems are available, which can include 12 ultrasonic sensors, four cameras and a front-facing radar.
I have to call out the trim level names, which are the best I've heard in a long time: Inform, Invite, Intense, and Instyle. That's so much better than just calling it the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE.
On sale in Europe this year
At launch the new Eclipse Cross will have an 87-kWh battery that delivers a range of 373 miles on the European WLTP cycle, but in 2026 it'll get the Scenic's 60-kWh battery option as well. The car has a water-cooled thermal management system to optimize battery performance, as well as a heat pump and PTC heater on all trim levels. It'll DC fast-charge at up to 150 kW, or you can juice up at a searing 22 kW on an AC charger at home. Like the Renault, the Eclipse Cross has a single electric motor making 215 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, propelling the car to 62 mph in 8.4 seconds, a few tenths quicker than the 152-hp gas Eclipse Cross, and it'll hit 106 mph. As we've seen on Renault's EVs, the Eclipse Cross has measures to make firefighting easier:
If the worst-case scenario does occur, however unlikely, it's crucial the high-voltage traction battery can be safely controlled. To address these concerns, the New Eclipse Cross is equipped with safety features designed to protect first responders while they work on the vehicle. A pyrotechnic disconnect switch means that when the on-board computer senses an airbag deployment, it automatically disconnects the vehicle's traction battery to prevent any potential safety hazards. This eliminates the need for a manual battery disconnector. Fire crews can also work freely and have complete access should they need to extinguish any fires. The firefighter access allows a hose to be connected, and the water flow breaks the upper disc and floods the high-voltage battery.
That's pretty cool! Mitsubishi says the new Eclipse Cross will enter production in Q4 2025, and it gets an 8-year/160,000-kilometer warranty, three years more than you typically get from the brand. Pricing has yet to be announced, but I'd guess it'll be a bit cheaper than the Scenic.