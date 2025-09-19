Second-Gen Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Is A Renault-Based EV That Actually Looks... Really Good?

Despite disgraced former CEO Carlos Ghosn thinking the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is dead, that fraught partnership is producing some actually enticing new fruit. Enter the second-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a totally new electric crossover with Renault underpinnings that shares nothing with its controversially named predecessor. The old Eclipse Cross isn't exactly a high bar to go up against, but this new Eclipse Cross EV looks genuinely pretty great.

The new Eclipse Cross was designed for Europe, and it will be built at the same factory in Douai, France, that currently produces the Renault 5, Megane E-Tech, and Scenic E-Tech, and the new Nissan Micra that also ride on the AmpR platform (which Mitsubishi calls the CMF platform). It's Mitsubishi's first fully electric car since the i-MiEV, and while it's very unlikely to reach Mitsubishi dealers in the U.S., we can at least look to its design for clues of what future models could look like. Mitsubishi says the new Eclipse Cross is "a turning point for the brand as it embraces complete electrification," adding that it's a "significant juncture" for a European-market expansion — Mitsubishi is entering Belgium, for instance.