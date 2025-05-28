Sorry But I Think Alpine's New Tri-Motor A390 Crossover Looks Freakin' Sick

The A390 rides on the same AmpR Medium platform as the Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane and Scenic, but Alpine says nearly everything has been overhauled. Every A390 has a three-motor setup with one motor at the front axle and a pair of motors housed in an aluminum cradle at the rear axle that helps keep the trunk floor low. The GT trim puts out a respectable 400 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, while the GTS ups that to 463 hp and 596 lb-ft (of which 375 lb-ft is just for the rear wheels). Both trims are paired with an 89-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that's specific to the Alpine, developed by French firm Verkor. Alpine says the GT will do 0 to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 124 mph, while the GTS is nearly a second quicker to 62 mph and tops out at 137 mph. The red steering wheel button activates the video game–style Overtake mode, delivering extra power for 10 seconds and then requiring a ten-second cooldown period. That red switch also enables launch control from a stop.

Alpine

Alpine says the A390 has up to 345 miles of range on the WLTP cycle depending on wheel size, and it can DC fast-charge at up to 190 kW, good enough to go from 15% to 80% in under 25 minutes. Bi-directional charging and a heat pump are standard, too, and you can upgrade the 11-kW onboard charger to a 22-kW unit. The brand also points out how the 400-volt battery pack is designed to have repeatable performance in quick succession, so it has its own cooling system and chemistry.

More important, though, is how the A390 handles. With a minimum curb weight of 4,676 pounds the A390 is about double that of an A110, but Alpine promises the SUV "replicated the agility, lightness and stability of the A110 as closely as possible." Its hydraulic suspension and fast steering ratio help with that, as does the active torque vectoring, which independently controls the two rear wheels and responds to driver input in mere milliseconds to aid in cornering and power delivery, as well as making drifting easier. Alpine also paid close attention to the brake feel, and while the A390 has pretty large physical brakes, it's also capable of doing one-pedal regenerative braking, with no perceptible transition between the two when you press the pedal.