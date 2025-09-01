How Bad Could This $9,650 Maserati Ghibli Be, Exactly?

I want to be clear here, I have no intention of buying this Ghibli. One day, I'd love to buy a car in a different state and drive it home, but I definitely won't be doing that at least until I get back to the mainland, and when it does happen, it definitely won't be a Ghibli. But, I mean, that's still a heck of a lot of car for less than $10,000. Or rather, it's a lot of exhaust note.

From the subpar interior (and that's putting it lightly) to the small back seat, all the things reviewers didn't like about the Ghibli when it was new are still going to be there. But surely you could put up with that in a $10,000 Maserati far easier than you could back when these things were new and (allegedly) selling for $70,000 or more, right? Just how bad could this decade-old, heavily depreciated Maserati Ghibli be?

I mean, it's not like we're talking about a Maserati from the '80s. It's at least nominally a real car built by a real automaker. It couldn't be that expensive to keep on the road if you did some of the work yourself, right? Heck, you might even be able to drive it until it dies, never fix anything and get at least two years out of it. And how many people spend more than $10,000 on a lease they then give back after two or three years? How many people buy cars that lose more than $10,000 in value after a few years?

Clearly, the only option here is for one of you to buy it and report back. It's a little risky, sure, but isn't that what you have disposable income for? And while everyone here assumes it'll be a disaster, wouldn't it feel great to be able to prove to the world that the sub-$10,000 Maserati Ghibli was actually better to own than everyone expected?