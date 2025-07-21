EVs May Have Helped Kill AM Radio But Congress Is Bringing It Back

Legislators let last session's bill die in committee, but like a late-night talk host, AM keeps coming back. Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) re-filed H.R. 979 in February; it now boasts 250-plus cosponsors and cleared its first House subcommittee in a single day. A companion in the Senate sailed out of Commerce on a voice vote, giving the Act a clear shot at floor time this summer.

Supporters — from former FEMA chiefs to country-music DJs — argue that no other tech punches through power outages, cell-tower jams, and canyon walls like old-school amplitude modulation. Critics call it an unfunded nostalgia mandate that adds weight, cost, and one more reason for buyers to ignore the base trim. It is reported that the AM radio mandate could cost automakers 3.8 billion dollars.

Until the bill lands, savor the static or yank that dusty pocket radio from the junk drawer and let your Bluetooth-addled hatchback know what real resilience sounds like — even if it needed government interference to live on.