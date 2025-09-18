Americans Are Sitting On $1.7 Trillion In Vehicle Debt

Cars are just about more expensive to buy than they ever have been, and, to be fair, so is just about everything else. Still, that isn't stopping people from ponying up the nearly-$50,000 on average it takes to buy a new car, and that is causing a hell of a lot of people to go into a hell of a lot of debt. This isn't really anything new.

Americans have always borrowed money to buy cars, but there are some worrisome trends to look at, and the overall total of auto-related debts is mind-boggling in and of itself: $1.66 trillion, according to a new report from the Consumer Federation of America. From Road & Track:

According to the report, the average car payment in the States is now around $745, with average loan amounts totaling over $41,000; nearly 20 percent of buyers have found themselves with payments of more than $1000 a month. Loan terms are also creeping back to rates similar to those before the Great Recession, with one in five buyers stretched out on a seven-year term. We've even seen the return of the eight-year loan, which all but disappeared following the sub-prime lending crisis. Speaking of the Great Recession, auto buyers are also defaulting in their payments in ways we haven't seen since 2008. Delinquencies on payments are almost on par with pre-crisis figures, and have dramatically outpaced the rates experienced during COVID. An analysis of the New York Fed's consumer credit panel found that buyers in 2024 with an above-average credit score (620-679) were twice as likely to fall behind on payments than they were prior to the pandemic. That's particularly true of buyers aged 18-29, who, according to the report, are falling into serious delinquency (90 days late or longer) more than older generations. Repossessions were also up 43 percent from 2022 to 2024, representing the highest rates since 2009.

Don't think that this is just an issue for silly new car buyers, either. Used car prices were up 6.3% year-over-year in June — the continuation of a trend that started during the Pandemic. Adding to the debt issue is the fact that one out of every four trade-in vehicles has negative equity attached to it, according to R&T. That's, uh, not great.

I'm not sure if there's any easy way out of this, but it all feels rather bubbly to me. Hold on to your asses, friends. It's about to get bumpy.