More Americans Are Behind On Their Car Payments Than Ever Before

"The lower income level has been really affected, and we expect that to continue to be the case this year," said Mike Girard, senior director for asset-backed securities in North America for Fitch Ratings told Bloomberg. "There's still the continued impact from higher inflation and interest rates."

Bloomberg does expect some of this to ease slightly in March as we get farther away from the holiday spending season that tends to inflate January and February car payment delinquencies, while March and April see some of the past-due bills get caught up with tax return money. It's possible, however, that this year will prove different with dramatically increased consumer debt and dramatically decreased consumer confidence, compounded by a lot of tariff and trade war uncertainty from the new administration. By a lot of indicators, this is the worst that the American economy has ever been, and things don't look to be improving any time soon. Now might be a good time to shore up your accounts, folks, we're in for a bumpy ride.