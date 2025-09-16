Ford Is Cutting German Jobs Due To Slow EV Sales

The new Nissan Leaf is incoming, and it has the potential to be a pretty fantastic little EV. That is, of course, if Nissan can actually build it. New reports in from Japan say that battery supply is an issue, and that Nissan won't be able to make as many Leaves as it would like. From Reuters:

Nissan Motor has reduced its production plan for the new model of its Leaf electric vehicle by more than half for September-November owing to delays in battery procurement, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday. Lower than expected battery yields at a Nissan affiliate had caused the revision, the Nikkei said, adding that the Japanese automaker planned to release the new EV model by the end of the year. The newspaper did not specify the original or revised production targets but said that the output plan has been cut by up to several thousand vehicles a month at its Tochigi plant in eastern Japan, where the new version of the Leaf is made for the U.S. and Japanese markets.

I need Nissan to get its suppliers together on this one, because I personally want to see the Leaf on our shores. Specifically, I need to know how it looks once it's slammed on turbofan wheels. I think there's real potential there, and I want to see someone do that.