Every year, our friends at Cars.com crunch the numbers, make their computers do computer things and give us a list of the most American-made vehicles you can buy that year. Does that mean the cars on the list are the best ones you can buy? Nope, but it's still interesting to see which cars are more American-made than others, since it's no longer as simple as American car companies building their cars here and foreign automakers not doing so.

In fact, only seven of the top 20 most American-made cars are built by companies headquartered in the U.S., and only three come from Detroit's Big Three. Oh, and two of those three are made by Jeep, which is owned by Stellantis, an international conglomerate that also owns Citroën, Peugeot and Vauxhall, and it's headquartered in the Netherlands. Then, of course, there's Tesla, which traditionally tops lists like this but is also owned by the vocally ultra-far-right Elon Musk, which means if you buy a Tesla, you're actively funding his mission to get rid of all regulations and cause more babies to get HIV.

Still, if we're talking about cars built in the U.S. with the most U.S.-sourced content, there's no denying that Teslas top the list. Let's take a look at what other cars made this year's list, too, starting with number 20 and building up to number one.