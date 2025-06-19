These Are The Most American-Made Cars You Can Buy In 2025

By Collin Woodard
Volkswagen ID 4 Volkswagen

Every year, our friends at Cars.com crunch the numbers, make their computers do computer things and give us a list of the most American-made vehicles you can buy that year. Does that mean the cars on the list are the best ones you can buy? Nope, but it's still interesting to see which cars are more American-made than others, since it's no longer as simple as American car companies building their cars here and foreign automakers not doing so. 

In fact, only seven of the top 20 most American-made cars are built by companies headquartered in the U.S., and only three come from Detroit's Big Three. Oh, and two of those three are made by Jeep, which is owned by Stellantis, an international conglomerate that also owns Citroën, Peugeot and Vauxhall, and it's headquartered in the Netherlands. Then, of course, there's Tesla, which traditionally tops lists like this but is also owned by the vocally ultra-far-right Elon Musk, which means if you buy a Tesla, you're actively funding his mission to get rid of all regulations and cause more babies to get HIV.

Still, if we're talking about cars built in the U.S. with the most U.S.-sourced content, there's no denying that Teslas top the list. Let's take a look at what other cars made this year's list, too, starting with number 20 and building up to number one.

Nissan Pathfinder

Final Assembly Location: Smyrna, Tennessee

Base MSRP: $36,400

Chevrolet Colorado

Final Assembly Location: Wentzville, Missouri

Base MSRP: $33,595

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Final Assembly Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Base MSRP: $28,495

Kia Sportage

Final Assembly Location: West Point, Georgia

Base MSRP: $27,390

Acura Integra

Final Assembly Location: Marysville, Ohio

Base MSRP: $33,000

Honda Accord

Final Assembly Location: Marysville, Ohio

Base MSRP: $28,295

Acura RDX

Final Assembly Location: East Liberty, Ohio

Base MSRP: $44,700

Jeep Wrangler

Final Assembly Location: Toledo, Ohio

Base MSRP: $32,690

Honda Pilot

Final Assembly Location: Lincoln, Alabama

Base MSRP: $40,200

Acura MDX

Final Assembly Location: East Liberty, Ohio

Base MSRP: $51,200

Volkswagen ID.4

Final Assembly Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Base MSRP: $45,095

Honda Passport

Final Assembly Location: Lincoln, Alabama

Base MSRP: $44,750

Honda Odyssey

Final Assembly Location: Lincoln, Alabama

Base MSRP: $42,220

Honda Ridgeline

Final Assembly Location: Lincoln, Alabama

Base MSRP: $40,150

Kia EV6

Final Assembly Location: West Point, Georgia

Base MSRP: $42,900

Jeep Gladiator

Final Assembly Location: Toledo, Ohio

Base MSRP: $38,695

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X Tesla

Final Assembly Location: Fremont, California

Base MSRP: $89,990

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S Tesla

Final Assembly Location: Fremont, California

Base MSRP: $84,990

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Tesla

Final Assembly Location: Fremont, California or Austin, Texas

Base MSRP: $44,990

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 Tesla

Final Assembly Location: Fremont, California or Austin, Texas

Base MSRP: $42,490

Comment(s)

Recommended