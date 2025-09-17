Which New Porsche 911 Would You Spend A Hypothetical Blank Check On?

There really is no wrong answer here, as every version of 911 from the chillest cabriolet to the most extreme GT3 coupe has a strong argument for being The Best Car On Sale. As much as I love the Targa and would be perfectly happy with a simple Carrera, I think I'd have to go with the new Turbo S. The outgoing 992.1 Turbo was already my favorite car in the 911 lineup, which may be blasphemy to some — sure it's not as sharp and screaming and "engaging" as a GT3, and its power and speed is overkill for most roads, but it's even better as a daily driver than a normal 911, and it's excellent and fun when you can really get on it. Having driven the GTS' T-Hybrid setup, I'm extremely interested in the Turbo S using the same system but with a second turbocharger and even more power.

Mine would be a coupe with the optional glass roof, though I do have a soft spot for Turbo cabriolets. I would of course load it up with options, paint it a fabulous color (I love Provence from the standard palette as seen here), and cover the interior with as much leather as possible. But what about you? What would your ideal new 911 be if you were given a blank check? Let me know which of the 20 different 992s would be your choice, and of course tell me why. While you don't have to do so, bonus points if you actually configure something on the website and leave your Porsche code in the comments. And don't you dare say something annoying like "none of them because they're all too heavy" or "none of them because I'd be too nervous to park it on the street." Live a little! Have some fun!