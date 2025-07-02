Lots Of American Porsche 911 Buyers Go For All-Wheel Drive, So Here's The Updated 2026 Carrera 4S And Targa 4S

Porsche first revealed the 992.2 facelift for the Porsche 911 last year in base Carrera and hybrid Carrera GTS guises, with the mid-range Carrera S and manual-only Carrera T following months later. Now Porsche is further filling out the updated 911 lineup with the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S and Targa 4S models. While you can get AWD on the GTS, there's no base Carrera 4 model (at least not yet), so if you want your 911 with all-wheel drive but you don't want a hybrid or something as intense as the GTS, the 4S is the 911 for you.

And people really do want all-wheel-drive 911s. Porsche says that almost half of 911 Carrera S customers in the U.S. go for the 4S, likely a reflection of the varying climates in our country and peoples' desires to actually daily drive their 911s — as they should. The Carrera 4S will be available in both coupe and cabriolet guises, plus there's the Targa 4S, only the second Targa in the 992.2 lineup after the Targa 4 GTS.