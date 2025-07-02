Lots Of American Porsche 911 Buyers Go For All-Wheel Drive, So Here's The Updated 2026 Carrera 4S And Targa 4S
Porsche first revealed the 992.2 facelift for the Porsche 911 last year in base Carrera and hybrid Carrera GTS guises, with the mid-range Carrera S and manual-only Carrera T following months later. Now Porsche is further filling out the updated 911 lineup with the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S and Targa 4S models. While you can get AWD on the GTS, there's no base Carrera 4 model (at least not yet), so if you want your 911 with all-wheel drive but you don't want a hybrid or something as intense as the GTS, the 4S is the 911 for you.
And people really do want all-wheel-drive 911s. Porsche says that almost half of 911 Carrera S customers in the U.S. go for the 4S, likely a reflection of the varying climates in our country and peoples' desires to actually daily drive their 911s — as they should. The Carrera 4S will be available in both coupe and cabriolet guises, plus there's the Targa 4S, only the second Targa in the 992.2 lineup after the Targa 4 GTS.
Nearly as quick as a GTS T-Hybrid
The 2026 Carrera 4S' twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 engine makes 473 horsepower and 390 pound-feet, 30 hp more than the outgoing 4S and 85 hp and 59 lb-ft up from a lowly Carrera, and the only transmission option is an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic. With the optional Sport Chrono package Porsche says the Carrera 4S coupe will launch from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, two-tenths quicker than a Carrera S and two-tenths slower than a Carrera 4 GTS, and it has a top speed of 191 mph, the same as the Carrera S.
Its torque split defaults to a rear bias with torque only being sent to the front axle as needed, and the front diff is water-cooled with an electromechanically controlled clutch. New standard equipment includes larger brakes from the 992.1 Carrera GTS, uprated dampers with more responsive hydraulics, and a sport exhaust system; like with the outgoing 4S the new one has Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus as standard, too. The Targa 4S comes with rear-axle steering, which is optional on the coupe and cabrio, and you can also option them with carbon-ceramic brakes and a PASM Sport suspension with a lower ride height.
On sale late this year
Like other 992.2 coupes the new 4S coupe comes as a two-seater that has the option to add a pair of back seats for no extra cost, while the cabrio and Targa are all four-seaters. Compared to the 992.1, the Carrera 4S now has extended leather on the dashboard, door panels, seats and headrests, and matrix design LED headlights and a wireless phone charger are also standard. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the Carrera 4S should carry a premium of around $7,000 versus a rear-drive Carrera S
The Carrera 4S and Targa 4S will reach U.S. dealers in the fourth quarter of this year, bringing the total number of all-wheel-drive 992.2 variants to six. But soon Porsche will be unveiling the 992.2 Turbo models, which will likely gain a similar T-Hybrid setup to the GTS that will give the AWD-only Turbos absurd power and acceleration. The forthcoming GT2 RS may go all-wheel drive, too.