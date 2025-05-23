California's Emissions Standards Are A Thing Of The Past

Ever since the 1960s, California has been able to set its own emissions standards that are more stringent than the rest of the country. It started as an effort to combat LA's smog, implemented by then-governor Ronald Reagan, but now the program is being challenged by the U.S. Senate. In a move described by experts as blatanty illegal, the Senate has stripped California of the right to regulate its own emissions. From NPR:

The Senate has overruled the guidance of the parliamentarian, a nonpartisan staffer who interprets the Senate's rules, and voted 51 to 44 to overturn a waiver allowing California to set its own air pollution standards for cars that are stricter than national regulations. The Senate has only overruled its parliamentarian a handful of times in the 90-year history of the role. ... Congress is using a law called the Congressional Review Act, or CRA, as a mechanism to revoke the federal waivers that allowed California to set these rules. The House previously approved three resolutions to revoke the waivers. But there are significant questions about whether this use of the CRA is legal; the Government Accountability Office and the Senate parliamentarian, who serve as referees within the federal government, both determined that it is not.

California's smog regulations saved lives and made the car-dependent city habitable, but our society is now run by emissions-loving accelerationists who want the ice caps to melt into trade routes they can tax and by god they're not going to let some '60s communist like (checks notes) Ronald Reagan stop them.