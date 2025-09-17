2 Small SUVs Consumer Reports Recommends You Skip In Favor Of Something Better

New cars are expensive. Like, really expensive. At this point, the average transaction price on a new car is scarily close to the median individual salary in the U.S., which isn't great. Heck, even if you want the least expensive new car possible, sub-$20,000 cars don't even exist anymore, so it's understandable that SUV shoppers might be tempted by options that are cheaper and potentially easier to get at a discount. Unfortunately, especially if you plan to keep your new car for a while, the reality of owning one of those cars can often be so disappointing that it makes you wish you'd spent more up front.

Our friends over at Consumer Reports don't just test the cars they review, though. They also collect data from actual owners about how reliable their cars are, what they don't like about them and how satisfied those owners are with their purchases. Based on that data, they recently picked two crossovers that you may regret buying, even if they cost less than some of their competitors. Instead of simply telling you not to buy those SUVs, though, they also recommended an alternative that you'll probably be much happier with, along with a second option you might not have considered. So, let's take a look at which SUVs they say not to buy and the alternatives they recommend.