The Somehow Still-Around 2026 Ford Escape Won't Be Sold In Six States

The now-quite-old Ford Escape is going to soldier one for at least one more model year, and that comes despite the fact the Bronco Sport was sort of positioned to steal the friendly little crossover's thunder. No one told buyers, though, because the Escape actually outsold the Bronco Sport 37,357 to 33,363 in the first quarter of 2025. However, I won't expect that trend to continue into 2026 for one very big reason: it's not going to be on sale in six states.

That's right, the Escape — which starts at $31,705 including destination — is only going to be sold in 44 states because of stricter emissions standards in certain parts of the country, according to Ford Authority. The 2026 Escape lineup is only available with the non-California emissions system. That means it can't be sold new or registered in California, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Oregon, and Washington. As a result, about 23% of the U.S.'s population will no longer be able to buy a new Escape come 2026. If you live in one of those states and yearn for a new Escape, you'd better act quickly.

"The 26MY Escape meets emissions requirements in all states except six states that for the 26MY imposed additional emission requirements," a Ford spokesperson told Jalopnik.