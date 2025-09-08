Stellantis CEO Says Maserati Is Still Not For Sale

It sounds as though Maserati might more aggressively pursue a sell-less-but-sell-for-more approach that hinges on extensive customization of its vehicles. This is a trend in the business, one that's been successfully exploited by Ferrari and Bentley. Basically, you give up on being a more stylish alternative to higher-end BMWs and Mercedes and focus instead on making your cars costlier and more exclusive through the addition of unique features and the development of special editions.

In other words, fewer sales, but higher profits on the sales that you do make. If Maserati does go this way, it's probably because McKinsey and Stellantis – and especially Chairman John Elkann – have decided that the brand has sufficient value remaining to be leveraged, but not enough currently to attract a high enough sale price. Frankly, assessing Maserati's "correct" value is quite tricky right now, as revenues fell to about $1 billion in 2024 from roughly $2.5 billion in 2023 and the brand is facing those aforementioned tariff headwinds. Discounts would have to be applied to a number even as conjectural as, say, $3-4 billion.

Gone (mostly) are the days when great auto brands went on sale and up-and-comers in the industry seized on the rare opportunity to cut deals. Failing the emergence of an ambitious and well-capitalized investment group, it certainly looks like Stellantis is now stuck with Maserati, possibly forever.