2025 Polestar 3 Single Motor Is A Great SUV Overshadowed By Its More Powerful Sibling

The sole motor sends 299 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels, which is a far cry from the 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of the dual-motor 3 (and the 517 hp and 671 lb-ft you get in the Performance package). Now, the rear-wheel-drive 3 isn't slow, per se. Polestar says it will do 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, and that feels a bit conservative. Floor it from a stop and the 3 takes off quickly but without your typical EV gut punch of torque; floor it at freeway speeds and it's more a steady stream of power than a big wave of it. It's plenty for daily driving and keeping a brisk pace on a back road, if not particularly exciting.

Problem is the AWD 3 will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds according to Polestar, and the force of its acceleration is much stronger both from a light or at higher speeds. Entry-level versions of the Porsche Macan EV and gas-powered Cayenne are each a couple seconds quicker to 60 than the RWD 3, and the same goes for other electric competitors like the Audi Q6 E-Tron and BMW iX.

I still find the single-motor 3 to be enjoyable on the tight canyon passes connecting Thousand Oaks to Malibu, though. Without the front motor the 3 sees a weight savings of around 350 pounds, which is enough to be noticeable even in a 5,300-ish-pound SUV, and it turns in eagerly and sharply. I strongly prefer the heaviest of the steering weight settings, but in all three there's a good amount of feedback and small adjustments are easy to make without throwing off the car's balance. It does feel rear-wheel drive too, especially in the ESP Sport mode that allows for more slip and playfulness.

While every dual-motor 3 comes standard with an adaptive air suspension setup, the single-motor car has steel springs and passive dampers. Polestar's engineers say the ride and handling experience of the steel setup should be identical, but it's not exactly. The base 3 still rides quite nicely, but the air suspension does a better job of smoothing out bumps, plus you get the added benefit of adjustable ride height and multiple stiffness settings. More importantly, the all-wheel-drive 3 has a great dual-clutch torque-vectoring system that definitely increases agility and further aids in how well it can power out of corners. If driving enjoyment is what you're after, you definitely want the dual-motor car.