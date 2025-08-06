Polestar Nearly Dead In China

Did you sell your car in April or May? If you did, then you sold more cars than automaker Polestar did in China during the same period. The all-electric brand is in dire shape in the country, only shifting a grand total of 69 cars in the first half of 2025, and none at all in those two months. None, as in zero.

Polestar's former parent company, Volvo, has been owned by the Chinese automotive company Geely Holding Group since 2010, but that hasn't led to home court advantage in the world's largest car market. That might be because Polestar has essentially wound down operations, as CarNewsChina lays out. It only has one store in the whole country, in Shanghai, and Chinese customers are no longer able to order online. Test drives are by appointment only. Its joint venture with local company Star Meizu folded in April. That sure sounds like the carmaker was withering on the vine and was forced to scope down to almost nothing, which in turn reduced sales. It's a vicious cycle.

This is all despite the fact that EVs are booming in China. Or maybe it's because of it, as the competition Polestar faces, especially from domestic manufacturers, is stiff. Unless something pretty dramatic happens, Polestar might not even be in that market much longer.