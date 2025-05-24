The 1956 General Motors Firebird II Had An Engine That Reached 35,000 RPM

If you're in the market for a high-revving engine, certain exotics like the Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari LaFerrari, and roaring Lexus LFA all have redlines of at least 9,000 rpm. To that, General Motors says, "Hold my beer." Back in 1956, the automaker unveiled its borderline-science fiction Firebird II concept car at its Motorama show in New York City. Under the metaphorical hood was a gas turbine — pretty much a jet engine — that operated at an unfathomable 35,000 rpm.

The honor of the first gas-turbine-powered passenger car ever goes to General Motors' 1954 XP-21 Firebird 1. However, the Firebird II improved greatly on its predecessor, which was hot, noisy, and only had one seat (for the driver). The Firebird II was much more practical, with seating for four and considerable insulation from the sound and the fury of its unique propulsion system, dubbed the "Whirlfire GT-304."

The GT-304 idled at an already-bonkers 15,000 rpm and reached its full power potential at that screaming 35,000 rpm. As impressive as that sounds, the Firebird II only made about 200 horsepower. But GM said that the turbine engine could run on just about any highly flammable liquid, including gasoline or kerosene.