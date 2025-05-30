The Future Of The 24 Hours Of Le Mans Is Hydrogen-Powered Sports Cars, Apparently

"The objective we have set for ourselves is for the H24EVO to be the first FIA-homologated electric-hydrogen prototype and for it to present a level of performance equivalent to the best GT3s. To do this, we must integrate the latest technologies to have the necessary power," says MissionH24 co-president Jean-Michel Bouresche.

If I had to guess, I'd say the Alpenglow HY6 is likely to be the fastest of the three cars out of the gate, given the comparative lightweight properties of a hydrogen combustion prototype over a fuel cell EV, in spite of its power disadvantage to the H24EVO. It'll be interesting to see the trio of cars hit the track, even if they won't be running at speed. With some effort and engineering, perhaps soon the hydrogen machines will compete on level ground with their gasoline counterparts. Racing fans have thus far been somewhat unwelcoming to future technology, deriding hybrid and full-electric racing efforts as woke or whatever, but perhaps their enthusiasm can gather behind the momentum of hydrogen-burning race cars. Once again, time will tell.