Jay Leno's Most Expensive Cars And The Total Value Of His Collection

Over the years, Jay Leno has put countless hours into amassing a world-renowned collection of vehicles. In his possession are not only rare models you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else but also cars with an interesting story or history behind them. Leno is so keen on automobiles that he has his own YouTube show where people can learn all about his car collection and watch him restore old vehicles called Jay Leno's Garage. His channel has nearly 4 million subscribers and over 1,000 videos, demonstrating his passion and dedication to cars and those who share an interest in them.

One reason Jay Leno has so many cars – at least 181 — in his collection is that he rarely ever parts with one. He sold a car for the first time in 30 years in 2021. The car in question was a 2015 Tesla Model S P90D that he auctioned on Bring a Trailer, although he didn't sell the Tesla because he didn't like it — he was just making room in his garage for a newer Tesla model. This is how the comedian and automotive enthusiast has built a car and motorcycle collection estimated to be worth at least $52 million on the low end and up to $100 million at the top end.

Since some of the vehicles in Leno's collection are so rare, they're hard to put a price tag on, making the exact value of his car collection hard to determine. So what are Jay Leno's most expensive cars? You're about to find out — this list has the details on which cars in Leno's collection have the highest value and what makes them a special part of his vast and varied fleet.