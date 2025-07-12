Jay Leno's Most Expensive Cars And The Total Value Of His Collection
Over the years, Jay Leno has put countless hours into amassing a world-renowned collection of vehicles. In his possession are not only rare models you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else but also cars with an interesting story or history behind them. Leno is so keen on automobiles that he has his own YouTube show where people can learn all about his car collection and watch him restore old vehicles called Jay Leno's Garage. His channel has nearly 4 million subscribers and over 1,000 videos, demonstrating his passion and dedication to cars and those who share an interest in them.
One reason Jay Leno has so many cars – at least 181 — in his collection is that he rarely ever parts with one. He sold a car for the first time in 30 years in 2021. The car in question was a 2015 Tesla Model S P90D that he auctioned on Bring a Trailer, although he didn't sell the Tesla because he didn't like it — he was just making room in his garage for a newer Tesla model. This is how the comedian and automotive enthusiast has built a car and motorcycle collection estimated to be worth at least $52 million on the low end and up to $100 million at the top end.
Since some of the vehicles in Leno's collection are so rare, they're hard to put a price tag on, making the exact value of his car collection hard to determine. So what are Jay Leno's most expensive cars? You're about to find out — this list has the details on which cars in Leno's collection have the highest value and what makes them a special part of his vast and varied fleet.
1928 Bugatti Type 37 A — $1 Million
At almost 100 years old, it's not hard to believe the 1928 Bugatti Type 37 A in Jay Leno's extensive car collection is worth around a million bucks. Especially because the comedian can still take this well-built machine to the streets. The Bugatti Type 37 A was created for voiturette racing with a supercharged engine that jumps the horsepower 20 notches over what the original Type 37 model could accomplish. With speed capabilities of up to 122 mph, this car was built to move, and Leno claims his Type 37 A has done around 115 mph.
In 2014, at an auction recorded by Hagerty, a 1928 Bugatti Type 37 A sold for $962,500. The vehicle wasn't in pristine condition, having visible wear on the upholstery and other signs of use. An RM Sotheby's auction saw this model sell for $747,500 in 2023. While the car was in excellent condition, it had experienced some changes that may have lowered its perceived value. Regardless of past sales, the Bugatti Type 37 A in Leno's collection is a top-tier model that could probably fetch at least a million dollars if he were to ever let it go.
1953 Cunningham C-3 — $1.2 Million
Produced from 1952 to 1955, the Cunningham C-3 originally cost around $10,000. It's hard to say exactly when Jay Leno acquired his Cunningham C-3 or what he paid for it, but his YouTube subscribers got their first glimpse of it in December 2014. Restoration on the car began sometime in 2015 and was completed in June 2017. Now, the Jay Leno 1953 Cunningham C-3 Coupe is worth around $1.2 million. This astounding sum is only partly thanks to the impeccable restoration work. The other side of the equation is that there are only 25 of these cars left on the planet, making them pretty rare.
After restoration, Leno's car still has its original Chrysler Hemi V8 engine, but he swapped out the three-speed automatic transmission for a five-speed manual. The paint and interior colors were also returned to their original hues. He wanted to keep the car close to its original condition while also making it enjoyable to drive. In its heyday, this car could reach a top speed of 135 mph and cruise at 107 mph, and it's likely Leno's model could do the same if given the chance.
At an RM Sotheby's auction in 2022, a cabriolet version of the Cunningham C-3 sold for $1.2 million. This was one of only five cabriolets ever made, which could have boosted the car's value. However, with the now pristine condition of Jay Leno's 1953 Cunningham C-3, it's likely his model could fetch a similar amount. With so few of these gems out there, sales of the model are uncommon.
2004 Porsche Carrera GT — $1.9 Million
Jay Leno may seem partial to older cars, but he isn't afraid to add a modern sports car to his collection when he sees that it has value. The 2004 Porsche Carrera GT is one of the most valuable newer models in Leno's garage, and for good reason. Under the hood, the classy sports car has a powerful 605-horsepower V10 engine that can get the car up to 200 mph. Jay Leno once drove his Carrera GT 182 mph at Talladega Superspeedway. A zero to 60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds combines with the rapid shifting six-speed manual transmission to create an exhilarating driving experience.
With an original price of $440,000, the Carrera GT's increase in value is significant. A buyer at an RM Sotheby's auction paid $1.5 million for a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, and in 2022, a version sold for just over $2 million. During its four-year production run, only 1,270 Porsche Carrera GTs were built. The low production number helps drive up the value of this adrenaline-inducing supercar.
Leno bought his Carrera GT new in 2005, but the comedian didn't always love to drive the car like he does now. He had to make some changes and upgrades to improve the car's handling, including replacing the shock absorbers after the first ones failed. In 2023, Porsche actually did a recall for catastrophic suspension failure for the Carrera GTs built in '04 and '05. Porsche even issued a stop-use order for the Carrera GT while awaiting parts to fix the issue. Hopefully, Jay can find people in his garage who can make repairs in the meantime.
2014 McLaren P1 — $2 Million
Even newer than the Carrera GT, the 2014 McLaren P1 in Leno's collection cost just over $1 million when new. Its limited production run of just 375 makes it a collector's model and increases its value. Auctions have seen this car sell for more than $2 million. The P1 in Jay Leno's collection could be worth even more with its unique backstory.
Leno's street-legal McLaren P1 was the first of this innovative plug-in hybrid supercar to be delivered to the United States, and the comedian was the first person to drive the car who wasn't on the McLaren team.
Jay Leno loves his P1, which he bought brand new, and for good reason. The car is aerodynamic, fast, and looks snazzy in its Volcanic Yellow paint job. A powerful V8 engine sits behind the driver, and the combination of gas and electric power returns 903 bhp. It can reach a top speed of 217 mph, going from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds.
1932 Duesenberg SJ Murphy Convertible — $2 Million
Elegant and sophisticated, the 1932 Duesenberg SJ Murphy Convertible is a coveted car for any collector's garage. It's a supercharged version of the J model, which is where we get the S in the car's name. Only 38 units were ever built, and each one was created with its owner's input, making every model unique. This level of detail is difficult to replicate.
Power for the Duesenberg SJ Murphy Convertible was impressive for the time, with its 320-hp straight-eight engine that helped the car get to a top speed of over 100 mph. This was nearly unheard of for a car in the 1930s. It also boasted a solid and innovative design with an advanced suspension system and a rigid cross member for extra strength and rigidity.
When new, a buyer would have paid almost $10,000 just for the chassis of a 1932 SJ Murphy Convertible — compare that to around $500 for the average car of the day. Jay Leno's 1932 Duesenberg SJ Murphy Convertible's value today is hard to estimate due to the rarity of this vehicle. A 1931 Model J with a disappearing top sold for over $4 million in 2023 at an RM Sotheby's auction. A 2005 auction saw a 1934 Model J go for $2.7 million, so it's safe to bet that Leno's SJ Murphy could bring in at least $2 million.
2026 McLaren W1 Hypercar — $2.1 Million
Alright, technically, the 2026 McLaren W1 Hypercar isn't in Jay Leno's car collection as of this writing, but Leno — a big McLaren fan — has already put down his deposit on this brand-new model. After showing the car off on an episode of Jay Leno's Garage, the collector decided he had to have one. With a production run of just 399, ownership of the W1 Hypercar will go to a select few.
While things could change once this car is in full production, the price tag on it is currently estimated to be $2.1 million. If the car is as powerful, aerodynamic, and functional as planned, its limited numbers could mean its value increases rapidly. Plus, the car is customizable, so depending on the options, it could have a much higher cost.
An engine capable of producing up to 1,258 hp and 988 pound-feet of torque will propel the McLaren W1 Hypercar to a top speed of 217 mph. Its remarkable zero to 60 mph time of 2.7 seconds makes it the fastest accelerating street-legal car McLaren has ever made. The twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain uses a hybrid system for the ultimate performance, and the innovative aerodynamics aren't just eye-catching — they're also key in boosting the car's speed and downforce.
1913 Mercer Type 35J Raceabout — $3 Million
Designed for racing in the pre-World War I era, the 1913 Mercer Type 35J Raceabout was once one of the fastest cars on the road. The car's simple design made it capable and desirable. Its T-head four-cylinder engine can produce 55 hp, allowing the old automobile to reach a speed of up to 90 mph at a time when most cars struggled to get past 45 mph. Today, the car is still desirable, yet it's so rare that finding one in original condition is almost unheard of. Jay Leno's Type 35J Raceabout is authentic, of course, and worth way more today than the $2,600 it sold for originally.
Of the 150 or so Raceabouts built per year, there are only a handful left considered originals with the T-head engine. So, as you can imagine, sales of this vehicle are extremely uncommon, making it difficult to get a price comparison. A 2023 Gooding & Company auction saw a 1914 model go for $4.7 million. Since Jay Leno's model is older and in excellent condition, it could be worth more than the estimated $3 million it's valued at now. The reality is, a 1913 Mercer Type 35J Raceabout is nearly irreplaceable, and its value will continue to increase the longer it exists.
1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 — $3.5 Million
Widely considered one of the world's first true supercars, the 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 was one of the first street-legal sports cars to have a rear-mounted V12 engine with speed capabilities that topped it out at around 170 mph. The 345-hp engine uses a five-speed manual gearbox to go from zero to 60 mph in just over 6 seconds. It handles corners well thanks to its exceptional weight distribution and sleek design. However, the car's low-nose profile, which resembles a bull when the doors are both open, can cause the front to lift at high speeds.
A mere 275 Miura P400s were ever built between 1966 and 1969, and subsequent models, including the S and SV versions, brought the total number of Miuras on the streets in the 1960s and '70s to just over 700. Currently, it's unknown exactly how many of these Lambos are out there, but of the less than 800 total Miuras built, it's believed that around 400 remain. So it's likely only a small percentage of those are the first-gen 1967 Miura P400 like the one Jay Leno owns.
You could have purchased a Lamborghini Miura P400 brand-new for $20,000, which was the average cost of a new house in 1967. Today, this model is desirable for any avid car collector, especially if it's in original and pristine condition like the model in Leno's collection. This model's value can vary, but at an auction tracked by Hagerty in 2024, a 1972 Miura P400 SV became the most expensive version of the vehicle ever sold at $4.9 million. Jay Leno's Miura P400 is estimated to be worth $3.5 million, but that recent sale could cause the value to jump.
1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL — $8 Million
Mercedes-Benz has long been known as a luxury brand capable of making high-quality vehicles that come at a price. Still, can you believe Jay Leno has one in his collection worth approximately $8 million? It's true. His 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL is a collector's dream because not only does it have head-turning good looks, but it's also made for mind-blowing speed. The first car in the line came out in 1954, and when production stopped in 1957, it sadly ended the Gullwing era.
The 300SL competes with the Miura P400 for the title of world's first supercar. With its 3.0-liter straight-six powertrain, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL was the fastest production car in the world at the time, capable of going up to 161 mph. It boasts an output of 240 hp made possible using direct fuel-injection technology, which was cutting-edge at the time.
At one time, Jay Leno literally owned the very last 1957 Mercedes 300SL to come off the production line, but he sold that one for charity in 2024. There were only 1,400 of these Gullwings built by Mercedes-Benz, increasing the value of any that still exist. The one Leno has in his collection now could be worth $8 million to $10 million, even though it's not restored. That's right, $8 million for a junkyard find that cost the last owner $30,000. The reason behind that extraordinary value is that this one has an alloy body, and only 29 of these versions were made.
1994 McLaren F1 — $20 Million
It's possible that the up-and-coming McLaren W1 Hypercar Jay Leno is soon to own could overtake the McLaren F1 as one of his most expensive cars, but for now, the entertainer's 1994 McLaren F1 is near the top of the list. He purchased the vehicle from its only other owner, Ben Pon Jr., for $800,000 or about what it cost when new. However, Leno claims that the last offer he got for his F1 was $20 million. That's an excellent return rate if he were ever to let it go, which he says he doesn't plan to.
In 2019, a four-owner McLaren F1 built to LM specs sold at an RM Sotheby's auction for $19.8 million, making it the most expensive McLaren ever. The car's high value isn't only because of its rarity — only 64 road cars were built — but also because of its carbon fiber monocoque that makes it strong and lightweight. Its ability to seat three people makes it popular and adds to the supercar's superior weight distribution.
1934 Duesenberg Walker Coupe — $20 Million
Finally, we come to the top-most expensive car in Jay Leno's garage — the 1934 Duesenberg Walker Coupe. Yes, the car is estimated to be worth $20 million, just like the McLaren F1. So what puts it at the top of the list? This car is a one-off model that's the only version in existence, and it was built for Josiah Lilly, president of the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company. So this car is virtually irreplaceable, making it closer to priceless.
Even at first, the Walker Coupe had a high price tag, at $25,000 in 1934, and nothing's changed. Despite the car's impracticality, its performance specs made it desirable. The engine delivers up to 265 hp, almost double what any other car could do at the time, allowing an easy cruising speed of 70 mph. Its aerodynamic body helped the 4,400-lb. chassis cut through the air, while the suicide doors added to its gangster style.