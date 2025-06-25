Cyclist Sues Waymo After Getting Doored By Its Driverless Taxi Into A Second Waymo

While services are continually getting safer, what should happen when a car without a driver injures someone? A 26-year-old woman filed a lawsuit against Waymo earlier this month after a February bicycle crash in San Francisco. One of its driverless taxis pulled into a bike lane and a passenger opened a rear door into her as she was riding past on a bicycle. The impact threw the woman into a second Waymo vehicle pulling into the bike lane. While blame could be levied at the careless passengers, the victim claims that Waymo's Safe Exit system failed to warn the vehicle's occupants.

Jenifer Hanki, the cyclist, suffered a brain injury from the crash as well as spinal and soft tissue damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The four passengers inside the Waymo were absolutely useless in aiding Hanki. As she lay on the pavement, Hanki claims that the quartet was unsure about how to report the incident and just walked away. Thankfully, bystanders actually called 911 and got an ambulance to the scene. Hanki said: