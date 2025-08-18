Atlanta Riders Are So Desperate To Try Waymo, They're Reportedly Canceling Rides With Human Drivers

While Tesla plays around with "robotaxis" that still need a human driver, Waymo's been operating actual robotaxis for years. Not everyone has always loved them, but they've been successful enough that they've expanded to several other cities outside California and Arizona. Thanks to a new partnership with Uber, you can now get a Waymo in Atlanta, but since you have to go through the Uber app, you can't exactly order one directly. That's led a lot of Atlantans, desperate to try a robotaxi for themselves, simply canceling any rides with human drivers until they get a Waymo, Business Insider reports.

In other cities where Waymo operates, you can just use the Waymo app to book a ride, so it may sound odd to hear that folks in Atlanta can't do the same thing. But nope. In Atlanta, you have to book your Waymo through Uber. And while you can tell Uber you prefer a Waymo, that doesn't guarantee you'll actually get one. Apparently, even with that option selected, it can take a lot of canceled rides before you get one, too.

When Business Insider spoke to Atlanta resident Nate Galesic, he said that on average, he has to cancel an average of 20 human-driven rides before he can get a Waymo. According to Galesic, though, that's part of the fun, saying, "The fact that it's so challenging to get has turned it into a game."