VinFast Admits It's Not Working Out In The U.S.

Things have not been easy for VinFast in the U.S., thanks to a subpar product and miserable sales. Now, Pham Nhat Vuong, the automaker's owner and the richest man in Vietnam, is betting on Asian markets like India, Indonesia and the Philippines to save his company.

If Vuong is anything, he's deeply committed. At least $14 billion has already been poured into VinFast. That includes funding from his mega-corporation, Vingroup, as well as over $2 billion of his own fortune. He's apparently said in the past that he's willing to support VinFast until he's out of money. That could take some time, as Forbes has him listed with a net worth of about $12 billion.

Although that is a fun sentiment to think about, VinFast is taking on water very fast. In 2024, it booked $1.57 in costs for every $1 of sales it made. That equated to a $3.2 billion loss. Ouch. From Bloomberg:

It's a race against time, said Tu Le, founder of Detroit-based auto consulting firm Sino Auto Insights. While VinFast is now gaining traction in Vietnam, it's unclear whether it can build a presence in Asia quickly enough to compete against rivals from China and elsewhere. The opening of its first overseas assembly plant in India earlier this month is a crucial piece in Vuong's Asia pivot. The factory near Thoothukudi, the Indian port city, will be capable of producing 150,000 vehicles annually for South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. It's part of $500 million VinFast will spend in its initial India foray — an investment the company expects to eventually grow to $2 billion. In June, the company inaugurated its second Vietnam plant that initially can produce 200,000 vehicles annually, and it's months away from a planned opening of a smaller factory in Indonesia. The new target markets are "late bloomers" in terms of EV sales "but hold tremendous potential and are currently entering a vibrant phase of growth," the company said.

These expansion plans follow VinFast's push to get itself established in North America and Europe. The effort has been pretty much thwarted by miserable reviews and recalls. Of VinFast's 97,399 global deliveries last year, around 90% of them were to Vietnam.

Even if VinFast does make a go of it in other parts of Asia, it won't exactly be an easy task. The southern half of the continent is home to rapidly growing economies with over 2 billion consumers. However, the rate of car ownership is far lower than it is in the Western world and its less affluent. I suppose we shall see.