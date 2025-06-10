VinFast Managed To Lose Over $700 Million In The First Quarter Of 2025

VinFast's revenue might be up, but it's not nearly enough to cover the widening losses it's seeing. In the first quarter of 2025, the Vietnamese automaker had an eye-watering net loss of $712.4 million. That's a 20% increase from just one year ago. This happened despite the fact its revenue rose to about $656.5 million — a 150% increase. The cost of sales was a whopping $887.5 million in the first three months of 2025 — a 112.9% increase from the same time a year ago. Its operating loss was $485.6 million during the quarter, which represents a 20.3% increase.

In April, VinFast said it delivered 36,330 vehicles globally in the first quarter. That's certainly an improvement over where it was. In fact, it was 296% better than the same time last year. It also saw big gains in its e-scooter unit, with sales jumping 473%. From Bloomberg:

VinFast's billionaire founder and Chief Executive Officer Pham Nhat Vuong said in April that the company has no current plans to boost sales in North America and Europe due to high logistics fees and will instead focus on India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam. [...] Vuong, who has poured nearly $1 billion of personal wealth into VinFast in 2023 and 2024, pledged an additional $2 billion through 2026 to support the automaker's global expansion. Vingroup has also committed as much as $1.4 billion in loans to VinFast. As of May 31, Vingroup had disbursed $1.2 billion in loans to VinFast, according to the filing. Of the $2 billion Vuong has committed to provide VinFast in free grants, a total of $825.4 million has been disbursed as of May 31.

Right now, VinFast's goal is to at least double EV deliveries in 2025. Last year, it only mustered 97,399 sales globally. If you consider the fact it only moved about 36,000 vehicles in the first three months of the year, VinFast is off its target of about 200,000 by quite a way. I suppose time will tell, but I'd also be curious as to how long Vuong — a smart businessman — will want to keep pouring good money into bad.