Nissan Z Nismo Is Finally Getting A Manual Transmission, So Stop Complaining And Go Buy One

If we had to guess, the Z Nismo with share a manual transmission with the regular Nissan Z, though it'll probably be beefed up ever so slightly to handle the extra 20 horsepower and 34 pound-feet of torque its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes over the standard car. All in all, the motor puts out a very respectable 420 hp and 394 lb-ft of torque. With numbers like that, the automatic-equipped Z Nismo can hit 60 mph in a Car and Driver-tested 3.9 seconds. The manual will almost certainly be slower, but who the hell cares? If you do, please touch grass, I beg of you.

Other goodies the Nismo gets over the standard Z are a limited-slip differential, a stiffer suspension setup, stronger brakes and that aforementioned aggressive bodywork. All in all, it's a nice little performance package that helps you stand out in a sea of Zs. OK, to be fair, with how the Z is selling, it's more of a pond of Zs, but you get the idea.

There's no word on exactly when we can expect the Z Nismo manual to hit the streets, but the second it arrives, you all better show up at that dealership with cash in hand. We all remember when everyone on Al Gore's internet complained and said they'd buy one if it had a manual transmission. Well, here you go, dammit. Go get it.