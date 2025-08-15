Infiniti QX80 Track Spec And QX80 Terrain Spec Are Two Extreme Sides Of The Same Coin

Being a massive, luxury-oriented SUV doesn't exactly lend itself to being good off-road, but Infiniti's engineers were clearly undeterred by that — putting their strange minds together to come up with the QX80 Terrain Spec. There are few market segments as hot as off-roaders right now, so it definitely makes sense that Infiniti would dip its toes in the water.

This truck comes with a taller ride height, off-road wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires that are covered by some pretty extreme fender flares. On top of that, the Terrain Spec is equipped with limb risers, a rooftop-mounted lightbar and even a pop-up tent in case you want to torture yourself by sleeping on top of your car.

To make off-roading in a rig this big a bit more manageable, it is fitted with Infiniti's camera system, including Invisible Hood View. It uses advanced image processing to project an image of what's actually underneath the vehicle onto the center display. I've used this before during testing, and it's honestly a very neat piece of equipment. It also comes with your standard 360-degree camera.

Infiniti

There's no word on what sort of powertrain the QX80 Terrain Spec concept is running with. I sort of doubt it's the same one you'd find in the Track Spec, but that's OK. You don't need that much power when you're off-roading, but it would be nice to have, wouldn't it? I suppose theoretical drivers will have to make do with the 450 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque the standard SUV's motor produces.

I'm not sure if either of these rigs will end up seeing the light of day, but I'd have to think the Terrain Spec is the more realistic of the two. The market for a big off-roader is far greater than the one for a full-size performance SUV. To be honest, though, I'd like to see both trucks enter production. It's not like Infiniti has anything left to lose.