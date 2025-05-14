Why Aren't Any Of You Cowards Driving Your Miatas?
Based on publicly available car sales data, iSeeCars analysis concluded that Mazda's glorious MX-5 is the least-driven car in America. By collating odometer readings from over a million used cars sold between November 2024 and April 2025, the average Miata was driven just 5,073 miles per year, and the ratio of original MSRP to miles driven is among the highest in the data set at approximately $6,540 for every annual 1,000 miles driven. The retractable roof MX-5 RF fared slightly better with 5,375 miles driven on average per year. While I understand that the use case of a small two-seat roadster is limited, it's frankly abominable that anyone would consider purchasing one of the greatest driving cars of all time and not stacking the miles up as quickly as possible.
Mazda used the Japanese philosophy of Jinba ittai, inspired by the symbiotic relationship between a horse and its rider, during the development phase of the MX-5 to really push the emphasis of connectivity between the driver and the car. The MX-5 is a mech suit that humans can use to extend their ability for driving enjoyment, a harmony between the road and your finger tips. If you've never felt that oneness with a machine, you're really missing out. If you have felt it, as an MX-5 owner, and you aren't seeking out that high whenever you can get it, what's wrong with you?
Cars are meant to be driven
MX-5 owners are getting stomped on by Toyota GR86 owners, who typically drive their sports coupes an average of 8,589 miles per year. Pretty much everything on the least-driven list is either a sports car (Camaro, Mustang, Golf R, WRX), a short-range electric vehicle (Mini Cooper SE, Mazda MX-30, Volkswagen ID 4), or just an awful driving experience (Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee PHEV, Ford Ecosport.) Some of the cars on the list make a lot of sense, I wouldn't want to spend that much time in an Ecosport either, but what's the point in buying a sports car if you aren't going to use it? Make an excuse to drive your sports car at least a couple times this week if you have one. Go out for an ice cream run, find a fun road to unwind after work, or visit a friend and take them for a ride. You aren't driving your MX-5s enough, and it's making me sad.