Based on publicly available car sales data, iSeeCars analysis concluded that Mazda's glorious MX-5 is the least-driven car in America. By collating odometer readings from over a million used cars sold between November 2024 and April 2025, the average Miata was driven just 5,073 miles per year, and the ratio of original MSRP to miles driven is among the highest in the data set at approximately $6,540 for every annual 1,000 miles driven. The retractable roof MX-5 RF fared slightly better with 5,375 miles driven on average per year. While I understand that the use case of a small two-seat roadster is limited, it's frankly abominable that anyone would consider purchasing one of the greatest driving cars of all time and not stacking the miles up as quickly as possible.

Mazda used the Japanese philosophy of Jinba ittai, inspired by the symbiotic relationship between a horse and its rider, during the development phase of the MX-5 to really push the emphasis of connectivity between the driver and the car. The MX-5 is a mech suit that humans can use to extend their ability for driving enjoyment, a harmony between the road and your finger tips. If you've never felt that oneness with a machine, you're really missing out. If you have felt it, as an MX-5 owner, and you aren't seeking out that high whenever you can get it, what's wrong with you?