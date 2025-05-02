Hyundai Elantra N Continues To Punch Above Its Weight, Beating Toyota GR Corolla In Edmunds' U-Drag Race

The Hyundai Elantra N is the kind of car that shouldn't be nearly as enjoyable to drive as it is. With a starting price of about $35,000, it's by no means cheap, but for your money, you get a surprisingly track-capable autocross star that's easy to drive fast and even comes with a standard manual transmission. Then there's the Toyota GR Corolla. It starts about $4,000 higher than the Elantra, but you get more power, it's a hatchback and, perhaps most importantly, it comes with a fancy all-wheel-drive system that allows you to change the torque split based on your driving needs.

As enjoyable as the Elantra N is to drive, at least on paper, there's no reason it should be able to compete with the GR Corolla. The Toyota makes more power, sends that power to more wheels and is even a little newer than the Elantra N. What you see on paper and what you get in real life aren't always the same, though, as our friends at Edmunds recently demonstrated with an automatic GR Corolla and a dual-clutch Elantra N in the latest episode of their U-Drags series. Because somehow, the cheaper Hyundai won.