Used Cars Under $20,000 Are An Endangered Species

Less than a year ago, we reported that new cars under $20,000 had gone extinct. According to a study by iSeeCars that analyzed over 2.6 million three-year-old used cars, the few remaining used alternatives appear to be well on their way to joining them. While nearly half of all three-year-old cars cost less than $20,000 in 2019, only 11.5% remain at that price point today.

Several popular used models priced under $20,000 in 2019 have now crossed that threshold. These include the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, Nissan Rogue, Chevy Equinox, Kia Sportage, and Honda HR-V. Of the 20 most popular used models, the Chevy Trax, Toyota Corolla, and Nissan Sentra are the only ones that wholly remain under $20,000. Even that might not last long, as used Sentras increased from an average price of $12,504 in 2019 to $18,224 in 2025. Its 45.7% change was the most of any of these models, and could shoot above $20,000 soon if market trends continue. Even the Corolla barely still qualifies, with an average price of $19,792 for a three-year-old model in 2025. This forces buyers with low budgets to look for even older cars than before. It's a good thing getting a car to last 200,000 miles or more is easier than ever these days.