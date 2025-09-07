Do Hybrid Cars Require Less Frequent Oil Changes?

No, just because your car's a hybrid doesn't mean it requires fewer oil changes than a conventional gasoline car. Depending on the make and model, your hybrid vehicle will most likely need an oil change every 5,000 to 10,000 miles (or two or three times annually), which is about the same as a gas-powered car. Some hybrids with turbocharged engines may require more frequent oil changes, and most need turbo-specific oils to preserve the integrity of the engine and turbocharger.

Skipping an oil change will do no favors for your hybrid car. Sure, the oil inside a hybrid's gas engine tends to deteriorate at a slower rate than in a gas car, since the engine is not running all the time. However, the multiple engine start-stops that happen while driving may cause more wear if the oil is dirty. You can refer to the owner's manual to determine the manufacturer-prescribed oil change intervals of your hybrid car.

The good news? Changing the oil of a hybrid is no different than draining the oil from a regular car, which is understandable since hybrids still have a gas engine to recharge the high-voltage battery and provide power assist. More important than taking your hybrid for an oil change is replacing the oil filter and using the right oil. Again, the owner's manual will have everything you need to know about the recommended type (semi-synthetic or full synthetic) and viscosity. The cost of changing the oil will vary greatly, but you can save hundreds with a DIY oil change.