Can Tesla Brake Pads Really Last 100k Miles?

Alright, let's dive into the electrifying claim that Tesla brake pads have the lifespan of 100,000 miles. It's a sexy number, isn't it? One that conjures images of maintenance-free bliss and comfortably plump wallets. The secret sauce here, of course, is regenerative braking, or regen for short. This nifty tech turns your electric motor into a part-time generator when you lift off the accelerator or lightly tap the brake pedal. Instead of your brake pads grinding away precious material to slow you down, the motor reclaims kinetic energy, sends it back to the battery, and, as a happy byproduct, decelerates the car.

It's like your car is doing a little self-care and your brake pads get to lounge about. Tesla's system is so robust it often allows for one-pedal driving, where the friction brakes are mostly just for show, hard stops, or holding still at a light. So the pads themselves aren't doing much of the grunt work traditional brakes are known for. While EV maintenance often skips things like oil changes, brake checks are still on the menu, though less frequent for pad wear itself.

Hold your horses, however, because as we all know with things that sound too good to be true, there's usually a catch. This one involves rust, oxidation, and questionable decisions from the top, like Elon Musk threatening to deport Tesla engineers for bringing up braking safety concerns.