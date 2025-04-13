Why Turbo Engines Need Different Oil From NA Cars

As emissions restrictions tighten and more automakers struggle to meet increasing CAFE standards, small-displacement turbocharged engines are becoming more and more common. A small, efficient, forced-induction four-cylinder engine goes further on a tank of gas (in theory, at any rate) and provides plenty of power for day-to-day driving. It's also smaller, lighter, and generally more efficient overall than a big old V6 or V8.

There are very few downsides to smaller, turbocharged engines unless you're a "no replacement for displacement" partisan. That's not to say turbocharging is perfect and without issue, though. Turbocharged engines are more complex than, say, a pushrod V8, and even the best built turbo can still fail disastrously if not cared for properly.

The best thing you can do for your turbocharged engine, aside from sticking to your maintenance schedule, is to use specially formulated turbo oil. Why, though? Do you really need a special, probably more expensive oil just because you have a turbo? Well, let's talk about it.