Do Turbo Engines Need More Frequent Oil Changes?

Turbocharged engines can be great at boosting performance and efficiency, but in life, as in economics, there's no such thing as a free lunch. In other words, benefits like those come with a cost, whether it's turbo lag — which you can't really fix — or the actual cost of more frequent oil changes. Because not only do turbo engines need different oil from naturally aspirated motors, but they also need to have it replaced more often.

It's a fact of life that more and more people are learning, too, since turbochargers are becoming more popular than ever in the auto industry. That may seem a little counterintuitive with the push toward electrified vehicles, but the two really go hand in hand. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and extended-range plug-ins all pair internal combustion engines with electric power. And for fuel-efficiency purposes, the trend is to shrink the engine size but make up for its smaller displacement with turbocharging and electricity.

To let you know how fast the turbo market is growing, only about 1% of new cars sold in the U.S. in 2000 had one, but 23 years later, that mark had jumped to 37%. Today, some analysts say that's increased to 50%. That's a lot of turbocharged engines needing a lot of oil, so let's find out what's going on here.